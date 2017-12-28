Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to return to Borussia Dortmund: Bild
December 28, 2017 - 12:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to return to Borussia Dortmund next month, Tribal Football reports citing a report from Bild.
Re-signing for BVB is the favoured option for the Armenia international if he must leave United in January.
Mkhitaryan is prepared to apologise to club chiefs for the manner of his departure, which left many with a bitter taste.
However, despite the bad blood, BVB chief Hans-Joachim Watzke has sought to rebuild the relationship through the German press over the past six months.
Mkhitaryan is enthusiastic about a return, but knows he would have to accept a massive cut on his salary to see the deal happen, the German publication says.
Just last week, Watzke commented: "I know the economic data of the transfer like no other. And that's why it's imaginable only with a lot of imagination!"
Mkhitaryan's deal with United runs to 2020.
