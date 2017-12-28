Armenia's Karen Grigoryan wins Jolimark int'l chess tournament
December 28, 2017 - 17:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian chess player Karen Grigoryan won the international tournament Jolimark in Hong Kong.
Grigoryan did not suffer a single defeat during the entire tournament which took place on December 23-27.
At the end of the event, he had collected 8 points out of the possible 9 and took the first spot.
