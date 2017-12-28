Armenia prevents Islamic State member from entering the country
December 28, 2017 - 14:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s National Security Service has prevented a foreign citizen identified as an Islamic State member from entering the country.
In response to a media request from the newspaper Aravot, the NSS said that the person was not a citizen of Armenia.
As a result of anti-terrorism measures, a total of 960 people suspected of having terrorist links were prevented from entering Armenia in 2017 alone.
Moreover, 95 foreign citizens are under special investigation.
According to a 2016 report from the Combating Terrorism Center (CTC), one Armenian citizen was among the estimated 15,000 new recruits who joined the Islamic State during 2013 and 2014.
The NSS, however, refuted the report, describing the information as mere provocation and completely false.
