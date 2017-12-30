Armenia FM briefs army soldiers on Karabakh settlement process
December 30, 2017 - 12:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Friday, December 29 visited the N military unit of the Armenian Armed Forces.
At the meetings with the servicemen, the foreign minister unveiled the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and answered the soldiers’ questions afterwards.
Nalbandian said that the Armenian officers and soldiers are serving in the most productive and efficient army in the region and greatly contribute to maintaining security and peace in the country.
