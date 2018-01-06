Mourinho apologised to Mkhitaryan during United’s win over Derby
January 6, 2018 - 13:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jose Mourinho has admitted he apologised to Henrik Mkhitaryan during Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Derby, the Express reports.
Mkhitaryan, who has fallen out of favour under Mourinho, was granted a rare start at Old Trafford in the third round.
However, the Armenian was substituted at half-time and replaced by Romelu Lukaku, who grabbed the second goal in a 2-0 victory.
Mourinho admitted he didn’t do the right thing and explained he spoke to Mkhitaryan in the dressing room.
“[It was] unfair [to take Mkhitaryan off] and I told him that at half-time,” Mourinho said.
“I didn’t like what I did. He didn’t deserve it, he was playing well, he wasn’t playing bad.
He had a couple of missed passes but he was playing well and giving a good dynamic to the team.
“My feeling was just that Rashford is not going to score a goal and because of that I’m not going to lose time and I’m going to play Romelu [Lukaku] so then I had to sacrifice a player.
“Micki was the one that I sacrificed but it’s something that I don’t normally do but I did at half-time and apologised to him in front of other people because he didn’t deserve it.”
Top stories
Her tweet has since been deleted, further fanning the flames regarding a possible switch during the January transfer window.
At one point, Turkish football club Besiktas was reportedly also interested in signing Mkhitaryan, who would replace Talisca.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Armenian grandmaster and world No. 2 Levon Aronian will take part in the five-day King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Artsakh contact line situation relatively calm over past week The Artsakh Defense Army units continue comtrolling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
UK urges commitment to Iran nuclear deal “We encourage all member states to uphold all their commitments. A prosperous, stable Iran is beneficial to all,” Matthew Rycroft said.
Smithsonian: What’s an ancient Roman temple doing in Armenia? 2,500 miles from Rome and 1,500 miles from Athens, sits an unmistakably Hellenic temple of colossal proportions, the magazine says.
American film center to screen Armenia's Oscars submission The screening is part of a program that plans to screen submissions for the 90th Academy Awards in the best foreign-language film category.