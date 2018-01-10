// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Aras Ozbilis reportedly receives offers from the Netherlands

January 10, 2018 - 15:49 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Right winger of Turkish club Besiktas and the Armenian national team Aras Ozbilis has been receiving some offers from the Netherlands, Turkish media reports reveal.

Aras signed a 4.5 year contract with Besiktas in January 2016 and went to Spain’s Rayo Vallecano on loan shortly afterwards. He returned to the Turkish club half a year later.

According to Futbol Arena, Ozbiliz and Besiktas goalkeeper Denys Boyko, who were not part of the Antalya camp in early January, have been warned to find teams for themselves.

The two were reportedly warned to train by themselves, which, under FIFPro rules, is illegal and should be terminated as soon as possible.

It’s not entirely clear whether the Armenian midfielder will be loaned out or sold to another club.

