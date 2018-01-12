Armenian women consecrated as deacons at Tehran cathedral
January 12, 2018 - 11:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian women have been consecrated as deacons and joined male deacons during liturgy at Saint Sarkis Cathedral in Tehran.
During the Blessed Sacrament, women wearing clerical clothing usually worn by deacons helped Vicar of the Prelacy, Father Bishop Makar Ashgarian in the mass.
No other details about the female deacons of the cathedral of the Armenian Diocese of Tehran are known for now.
Top stories
Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenia was among the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed.
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Partner news
Latest news
UN official hails Iran's cooperation in Syria as "valuable" Lowcock described his meeting with Syrian officials as positive and said that Iran has been playing a valuable role with regard to Syria.
New research could lead to early Alzheimer’s detection “Everyone has a decline with aging, but we didn’t have – before this – we didn’t have a tool to measure this,” Patrick Bernier said.
Armenia football chief knows “a little more” about Mkhitaryan’s situation Hayrapetyan said he knows “a little more” about the relationship between Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.
Al-Qaeda-linked forces reinforce southwest Aleppo front The armed groups recently announced their withdrawal from the Al-Hass mountainous region in Aleppo’s southeastern countryside.