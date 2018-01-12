Armenian women consecrated as deacons at Tehran cathedral

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian women have been consecrated as deacons and joined male deacons during liturgy at Saint Sarkis Cathedral in Tehran.

During the Blessed Sacrament, women wearing clerical clothing usually worn by deacons helped Vicar of the Prelacy, Father Bishop Makar Ashgarian in the mass.

No other details about the female deacons of the cathedral of the Armenian Diocese of Tehran are known for now.