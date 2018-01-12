Armenia football chief knows “a little more” about Mkhitaryan’s situation
January 12, 2018 - 14:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan said Friday, January 12 that he knows “a little more” about the relationship between Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, but won't divulge the details.
Hayrapetyan said he hasn’t met the Armenian midfielder recently, Aysor.am reports.
“I wouldn’t like to comment on the situation for now, the relationship between the coach and the player may still improve or deteriorate,” he told a press conference.
Mkhitaryan, according to him, can play in any other club should his career at Old trafford collapse.
“He can’t remain on the bench,” Hayrapetyan said, adding that while discussions on the Armenia international’s transfer have surfaced, his fate is still vague.
According to latest reports, United have made a bid to sign Alexis Sánchez from Arsenal as José Mourinho attempts to scupper Manchester City’s hopes of securing the arrival of the Chile forward this month, also offering Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a makeweight.
Her tweet has since been deleted, further fanning the flames regarding a possible switch during the January transfer window.
At one point, Turkish football club Besiktas was reportedly also interested in signing Mkhitaryan, who would replace Talisca.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Armenian grandmaster and world No. 2 Levon Aronian will take part in the five-day King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships.
