Five new Armenian civil society projects receive financing from EU
January 19, 2018 - 15:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union is financing five new civil society projects in Armenia to promote democratic governance and human rights which will become concrete examples of civil society taking initiative to information gathering and promoting public discussions. The latter will identify common views of citizens and passing key recommendations and concerns to politicians and government institutions and acting as a watchdog of their governments.
The projects reflect the common values identified and confirmed by the Republic of Armenia and the European Union in the Comprehensive & Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the European Union & Armenia (CEPA) signed in November 2017.
The new projects will engage Armenian citizens, including women and youth, in work on human rights, budget transparency, capacity-building of women's organisations, assessments and discussions of the situation in closed institutions, and enhancing the knowledge of citizens in rural communities and civil society organisations on steps to reducing their energy costs through new technology. Many project activities will involve and benefit Armenians in the regions during their 2-year implementation period.
"We believe the projects with a total budget of over 1,9 million Euro (EU contribution is 1,74 million Euro) will make a difference by addressing the issues of human rights advocacy, State budget monitoring, participatory rural development and economic empowerment of vulnerable groups as well as by creating new jobs, engaging citizens in decision-making processes and fostering public debates in the country on the most pressing issues relevant to every resident of Armenia," the bloc's delegation to Armenia said in a statement.
Top stories
Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenia was among the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed.
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia ships new batch of military equipment to Azerbaijan Russia has shipped another batch of weapons and modern military equipment to Azerbaijan under an intergovernmental agreement.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan left out of Man United squad against Burnley Asked if the Sanchez deal was dependent on Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction to Arsenal, Mourinho added: “I don’t know."
Armenian athlete Artur Davtyan named among FIG’s top gymnasts Armenian athlete Artur Davtyan was named one of the world’s top gymnasts of 2016-2017 by the International Federation of Gymnastics.
DFA CEO talks IT, investments at Gyumri Technology Center The Gyumri Technology Center hosted the Development Foundation of Armenia's CEO Armen Avak Avakian at its weekly Techno-Friday meeting