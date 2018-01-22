Two grandmasters to face off for Armenian chess champion’s title
January 22, 2018 - 12:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chess grandmasters Haik M. Martirosyan and Robert Hovhannisyan will face each other in the final round of the Armenian Chess Championship to determine the champion on Monday, January 22.
With 6.0 points overall, Hovhannisyan is half a point behind Martirosyan who drew the penultimate round to lead the round-robin tournament.
The first national championship of Armenia was held in 1934, when the country was a part of the Transcaucasian SFSR.
Championships were held sporadically in the Armenian SSR until 1945, when they became contested every year to continue in independent Armenia.
