Arsenal officially signs Armenia playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal on Monday, January 22 announced the signing of Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United in a deal that sees Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.

“I’m very happy that we could finish this deal and I’m very happy to be here,” Mkhitaryan said.

“It’s a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history.”

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said about Mkhitaryan: “Henrikh is a very complete player. He creates chances, he defends well, he can absorb distances and he’s very committed as well.

“I must say he’s a player who has all the attributes.”

Mkhitaryan struggled to make the grade at Old Trafford, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in 63 appearances after arriving 18 months ago.

Wenger however will be convinced he can uncover the Mkhitaryan of the 2015/16 season, when he scored 23 times and laid on 32 assists in 52 games.