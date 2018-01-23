Mkhitaryan donates Man United shirt to kids fighting cancer in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Football star Henrikh Mkhitaryan who moved to Arsenal on Monday, January 22, is planning to donate his Manchester United jersey to charity to help children fighting cancer in Armenia.

All the MU players have signed the t-shirt.

“To thank the #mufc fans and on behalf of all those who contributed to the "Micki" documentary, I'll donate a ManUtd jersey signed by all the players to help cancer affected kids in Armenia,” he said on social media.

Arsenal announced the signing of Mkhitaryan from Manchester United in a deal that saw Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.

“I’m very happy that we could finish this deal and I’m very happy to be here,” Mkhitaryan said.

“It’s a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history.”