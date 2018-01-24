Wenger worried about Mkhitaryan's confidence after Man United stint

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsene Wenger is concerned that Henrikh Mkhitaryan may have suffered a hit to his confidence after a largely-disappointing stint at Manchester United, but added that Arsenal is a new chance for the Armenia international, The Daily Mail reports.

The Armenia international joined the Gunners on Monday, January 22 in exchange for Alexis Sanchez, ending a see-saw 18-month spell at Old Trafford.

Mkhitaryan was a target for Arsenal before he moved to United in the summer of 2016 but he did not settle into the side and was often left on the sidelines by Jose Mourinho.

Wenger has backed the 29-year-old to do so following his challenging time with the Red Devils.

'Yes, of course you worry about how much it has affected him,' he said.

'But it's a new chance for him, what you want in life is a new chance and I'm sure with his quality that he will take it. I met him at the time (he moved to United), at the time we were close but in the end it didn't work.'

Wenger insists he can incorporate Mkhitaryan, as well as another potential new recruit in Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, into his squad as players will have to accept they cannot play every week.

Wenger went on to suggest he could ask Mkhitaryan, who is cup-tied for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg against Chelsea, to play in an unfamiliar role moving forward.

'He can play in different positions,' the Frenchman added.

'But personally I first see him first in a wide position, but I'm thinking about him a possibility to play through the middle.'

Pushed on whether that meant deploying Mkhitaryan as a number 10, Wenger replied: 'Or maybe even deeper...'