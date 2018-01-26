Armenia’s Levon Aronian snatches second win at Tradewise Chess Fest
January 26, 2018 - 13:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian snatched his second victory in a row at the Tradewise Chess Festival in Gibraltar on Thursday, January 25.
The highest ranked player this year, Aronian defeated Germany’s representative in the third round.
Lilit Mkrtchian, meanwhile, drew her game against France's Fabien Libiszewski.
With a total of 2.5 points, Aronian is now in the 24th spot, while Mkrtchyan lags behind in the 78th.
Also participating in the Swiss-system tournament are Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.), David Navara (the Czech Republic), Pentala Harikrishna (India), Nikita Vitiugov (Russia), Vassily Ivanchuk (Ukraine) and some 260 others.
