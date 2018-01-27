Armenians draw round four games of Tradewise Chess Festival
January 27, 2018 - 13:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the fourth round against Sergey Grigoriants of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival in Gibraltar on Friday, January 26.
International Master and Woman Grandmaster Lilit Mkrtchian too drew her game against Vladimir Epishin of Russia.
With six rounds still to go, Aronian and Mkrtchian currently hold the 29th and 78th spots, respectively.
