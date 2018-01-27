Armenia smokers to protest proposed smoking ban

PanARMENIAN.Net - Smokers in Armenia will gather at the Republic Square in downtown Yerevan to protest a draft law prohibiting tobacco smoking in public spaces on February 1.

The government has recently presented the proposal for public discussions.

“We respect the rights of non-smokers, no fines beget respect,” the We Must Smoke movement said in a Facebook event.

The bill unveiled just recently imposes major fines for smoking in public catering facilities, hotels, cars, medical, cultural, entertainment centers and other spaces prohibited by law.

A great number of social media users have taken to Facebook to express their discontent with the decision.