Armenia smokers to protest proposed smoking ban
January 27, 2018 - 16:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Smokers in Armenia will gather at the Republic Square in downtown Yerevan to protest a draft law prohibiting tobacco smoking in public spaces on February 1.
The government has recently presented the proposal for public discussions.
“We respect the rights of non-smokers, no fines beget respect,” the We Must Smoke movement said in a Facebook event.
The bill unveiled just recently imposes major fines for smoking in public catering facilities, hotels, cars, medical, cultural, entertainment centers and other spaces prohibited by law.
A great number of social media users have taken to Facebook to express their discontent with the decision.
