Arsenal inherited 'great talent' in Henrikh Mkhitaryan, says Juan Mata
January 30, 2018 - 12:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata says Arsenal have gotten a “great talent” in Armenian player Henrikh Mkhitaryan following his move to The Emirates in mid-January.
Mkhitaryan completed his transfer to the club two weeks ago, with Alexis Sanchez moving to Manchester United in exchange.
The Armenian was cup-tied for Arsenal’s recent win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg, but is set to start the match against Swansea on Tuesday, January 30.
“I don’t want to forget to wish the best of luck once again to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, a footballer with great talent and a friend that deserves all the good things that happen to him,” Mata wrote on his personal blog One Hour Behind.
“Enjoy in your new club and see you soon!”
