Info on VivaCell-MTS’ coverage map and techs now publicly available
January 31, 2018 - 18:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In accordance with the Armenian Public Services Regulatory Commission's Decision No 70N dated April 2, 2014, the list of localities with/without VivaCell-MTS’ network coverage, as well as the information on services provided and technologies applied in respective localities, are publicized on the Company’s official website.
The information is also publicly available in all service centers throughout the country, the company announced on Wednesday, January 31.
