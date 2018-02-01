// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Mkhitaryan's Arsenal debut gave 'glimpses of what he’s all about' (video)

Mkhitaryan's Arsenal debut gave 'glimpses of what he’s all about'
 February 1, 2018 - 11:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - During his Arsenal debut against Swansea on Tuesday, January 30, Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan actually showed glimpses of what he’s all about, GiveMeSport says in an article.

The Armenian was introduced on the hour mark against Swansea with the scores level at 1-1.

But within seconds of Mkhitaryan entering the pitch, Arsenal conceded a rather comical goal as Petr Cech’s scuffed clearance fell straight to Jordan Ayew, who finished.

"While he couldn’t make an impact, an individual highlights video has emerged that showed early signs of promise," the article says.

"Mkhitaryan often picked up the ball in dangerous positions and caused Swansea a few problems with neat little passes into a teammate. And he also came very close to scoring with a header - although he was ruled offside.

"He certainly wasn't afraid to get on the ball and try to create opportunities for his teammates.

"The video clearly shows Mkhitaryan operating from the left-hand side for the majority of the match - although he often came inside looking for the ball as he tried to create an opening."

Photo. The Daily Star
Related links:
GiveMeSport. Henrikh Mkhitaryan showed glimpses of promise during his Arsenal debut vs Swansea
 Top stories
Armenia’s figure skaters bracing for European ChampionshipsArmenia’s figure skaters bracing for European Championships
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura MovsisyanReal Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura Movsisyan
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
Armenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh recordsArmenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh records
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Mkhitaryan not as deserving of squad place as others: MourinhoMkhitaryan not as deserving of squad place as others: Mourinho
Jose Mourinho insists Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not as deserving of a squad place as Manchester United's other attacking players
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Levon Aronian to take part in King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Deleted tweet hints at Mkhitaryan's transfer to Borussia Dortmund
Mkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interest
Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Microsoft patents method to secure NFC connection One of the benefits of NFC is that its handshake process between two communicating devices is fast, the publication says.
Canadian jazz pianist David Braid to perform in Armenia Canadian jazz pianist and composer David Braid will perform in Armenia in spring, information on the pianist’s website reveals.
Armenia presidential nominee heads to Moscow for Diaspora meetings The ruling Republican Party’s nominee for the Armenian president’s post, Armen Sarkissian on February 1 left for Moscow.
Turkish-backed forces take one more town in Afrin The Turkish-backed forces have captured the town before; however, they ultimately lost it a few days after a swift counterattack by the YPG.