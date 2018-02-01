Mkhitaryan's Arsenal debut gave 'glimpses of what he’s all about' (video)
February 1, 2018 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - During his Arsenal debut against Swansea on Tuesday, January 30, Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan actually showed glimpses of what he’s all about, GiveMeSport says in an article.
The Armenian was introduced on the hour mark against Swansea with the scores level at 1-1.
But within seconds of Mkhitaryan entering the pitch, Arsenal conceded a rather comical goal as Petr Cech’s scuffed clearance fell straight to Jordan Ayew, who finished.
"While he couldn’t make an impact, an individual highlights video has emerged that showed early signs of promise," the article says.
"Mkhitaryan often picked up the ball in dangerous positions and caused Swansea a few problems with neat little passes into a teammate. And he also came very close to scoring with a header - although he was ruled offside.
"He certainly wasn't afraid to get on the ball and try to create opportunities for his teammates.
"The video clearly shows Mkhitaryan operating from the left-hand side for the majority of the match - although he often came inside looking for the ball as he tried to create an opening."
