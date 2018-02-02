Levon Aronian slips to 5th spot in FIDE ratings

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian dropped one more notch in FIDE’s latest rating of chess players worldwide, taking the fifth spot after last month’s fourth and December’s second positions.

FIDE unveiled the new ratings recently, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.

In the top 100 are also included three more Armenians - Vladimir Akopian on the 76th, Gabriel Sargissian in the 67th , as well as Hrant Melkumyan in the 82nd positions.

Aronian won the first prize at the Tradewise Gibraltar Chess Festival on Thursday, February 1 after drawing with the reigning champion Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.) in the final round and then beating Richard Rapport (Hungary) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) in the playoff.