Levon Aronian slips to 5th spot in FIDE ratings
February 2, 2018 - 13:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian dropped one more notch in FIDE’s latest rating of chess players worldwide, taking the fifth spot after last month’s fourth and December’s second positions.
FIDE unveiled the new ratings recently, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.
In the top 100 are also included three more Armenians - Vladimir Akopian on the 76th, Gabriel Sargissian in the 67th , as well as Hrant Melkumyan in the 82nd positions.
Aronian won the first prize at the Tradewise Gibraltar Chess Festival on Thursday, February 1 after drawing with the reigning champion Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.) in the final round and then beating Richard Rapport (Hungary) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) in the playoff.
Top stories
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
New series OKed as HBO planning future sans "Game of Thrones" HBO has handed out a straight-to-series order for "Demimonde", expanding its relationship with "Westworld" executive producer J.J. Abrams.
Genetic mutation causes hereditary Parkinson’s disease: researchers Scientists in Japan have identified a genetic mutation that may drive the onset of a hereditary form of Parkinson’s Disease (PD).
Armenia’s IT sector grows 25% annually, prime minister says Although the results of 2017 have yet to be summarized, the PM said the country is expected to see a 28-30% growth in 2017.
Free Syrian Army offensive against Islamic State 'ends before starting' Beyond announcing the attack over social media, the Free Syrian Army apparently even issued an ultimatum to IS fighters in Daraa.