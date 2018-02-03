Armenia suicide rate dropped sharply in 2015-2017
February 3, 2018 - 16:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Suicide rate dropped by 24% in 2015-2017 in Armenia, the National Statistical Service said, revealing that 560 cases of suicide were registered in those three years.
157 individuals committed suicide in 2017 against the 195 in 2016 and the 208 a year earlier.
Men accounted for 77% (432 cases) of all the suicides committed in the reporting period. More than half of those who ended their lives were aged 30-65.
The number of suicide attempts also decreased in the three years - 514 attempts made in 2015, 440 in 2016, and 405 in 2017.
