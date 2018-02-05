Mkhitaryan speaks Arsenal's well-deserved win, good attacking football
February 5, 2018 - 11:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The last player to grab a hat-trick of assists for Arsenal was Santi Cazorla. And there was something Santi-like about the way Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan made all the Gunners fans tick on Saturday, February 3 in the match against Everton.
The new signing set up two goals for hat-trick Aaron Ramsey and another for his old/new team-mate, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
“Our partnership was really good and I’m very happy for that,” said Micki after the game, according to the club's official website.
“Not only because I assisted Auba, but also Aaron. It was a well-deserved win and we have to keep doing the same in the next games so we can get more points.
“We played very good attacking football in the first half. In the second half, it was a bit hard because we were already winning 4-0 and we were not as focused as we were in the first half.
“I can say that I really like the way Arsenal play and I hope for it to continue.”
Following the 5-1 victory against Everton, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger had nothing but praise for the playmaker's performance and attitude.
"I met Mkhitaryan before, before he came here, because I always liked his game," said Wenger.
"He's a player completely focused on football, dedicated totally to the game.
"He comes from a country where you need special character to become a great football player, so you have to really love it, and that's why he looks happy to play football, because he just loves it."
Photo. Reuters
