Aras Ozbiliz signs for Moldova’s Sheriff
February 7, 2018 - 18:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian attacking midfielder Aras Ozbiliz signed a contract with Moldova’s Sheriff, the club’s official website reveals.
Aras signed a 4.5 year contract with Besiktas, a Turkish club, in January 2016 and went to Spain’s Rayo Vallecano on loan shortly afterwards. He returned to Turkey half a year later.
The Armenian midfielder met his new teammates and technical staff on Wednesday morning and is set to join the group for the first team workout in the evening.
Earlier reports revealed that Ozbiliz and Besiktas goalkeeper Denys Boyko were warned to find teams for themselves.
