Winter Olympics: Mikayel Mikayelyan named Armenia team’s flagbearer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Skier Mikayel Mikayelyan will carry the Armenian flag at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Mikayelyan was selected for the honour when the 23rd Games open in South Korea on Friday, February 9.

Also included in the Armenian delegation are head of delegation Gagik Bolshikyan, Olympians Katya Galstyan, Ashot Karapetyan, coaches Artur Mikayelyan and Seyran Harutyunyan, as well as head of Armenia’s ski federation Gagik Sargsyan.