2 Russian Premier League clubs were interested in Mkhitaryan: pundit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Commentator and insider Nobel Arustamyan in the new issue of the Secret Materials program on his YouTube channel has revealed that at least two clubs from the Russian Premier League were interested in Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who moved from Manchester United to Arsenal, this winter.

“We know what a difficult story Mkhitaryan had with Manchester United and Jose Mourinho, but nevertheless he chose football again,” Arustamyan said.

“He stayed in England, although personally I know at least two teams of the Russian Premier League who dreamed of loaning Mkhitaryan for the next six months, realizing that it's near impossible to buy his transfer from MU.”

According to him, the clubs in question attempted to get the playmaker at least by the end of the season.

“But Henrikh made it clear that he wants to play in Europe. While we won’t see him in Russia any time soon, he may yet play in Russia in a couple of years,” Arustamyan added.

Mkhitaryan signed for Arsenal from Manchester United last month as part of a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez.

The Armenian made a strong first impression on his home debut in Arsenal’s 5-1 thrashing of Everton by recording three assists and establishing a very successful connection with new record signing Aubameyang, who he previously played with at Borussia Dortmund.