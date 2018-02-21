// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian futsal player Garegin Mashumyan moves to Spartak

Armenian futsal player Garegin Mashumyan moves to Spartak
February 21, 2018 - 13:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Forward of the Armenian national futsal team Garegin Mashumyan, who moved to the Moscow’s Spartak, shared his emotions from his debut in the match against Saratov’s Volga.

“First of all, I’d like to thank Spartak for believing in me. I am very glad to be in such a great club,” Mashumyan said.

“This is a big challenge for me. I believe I can help my teammates succeed and make our fans happy.”

Speaking about the language barrier, the attacker said there are no problems in the training process.

"But I find it harder to answer the questions. I make a lot of mistakes, then I start to worry and get nervous. I will improve my language skills so that I can speak Russian as soon as possible,” said the Armenian sportsman.

 Top stories
Mikayel Mikayelyan from Armenia comes in 83rd in 15km skiing eventMikayel Mikayelyan from Armenia comes in 83rd in 15km skiing event
Mikayelyan finished in 39 minutes, 1.4 seconds, while Switzerland's Dario Cologna won the race in 33 minutes, 43.9 seconds.
Armenia's Katya Galstyan finishes 71st in Olympic 10km freestyle eventArmenia's Katya Galstyan finishes 71st in Olympic 10km freestyle event
Armenia's Katya Galstyan came in the 71st in the Olympic cross country skiing women's 10km freestyle in Pyeongchang
Marcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan’s AktobeMarcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan’s Aktobe
Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.
Levon Aronian half a point behind Tradewise Chess Festival leaderLevon Aronian half a point behind Tradewise Chess Festival leader
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Deleted tweet hints at Mkhitaryan's transfer to Borussia Dortmund
Mkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interest
Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Armenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh records
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Armenia average salary grew 10.2% in January year-on-year: PM The increase stood at 11,3% in the private sector and 7.1% in the public sector, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said.
Scientists explain mystery behind Roman 'gate to hell' in Turkey Archaeologists have uncovered new details about a cave in Turkey that ancient Romans believed to be an entrance to the underworld.
Armenian scientists' laser satellites help reflect Earth's tidal perturbations Laser-ranged satellites bring increased accuracy in the study and testing of what is referred to in physics as frame dragging.
U.S. remains committed to Karabakh conflict settlement: envoy the U.S. is doing its utmost to bring together the parties to the Karabakh conflict in order to find a peaceful settlement, Cekuta said.