Armenian futsal player Garegin Mashumyan moves to Spartak
February 21, 2018 - 13:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Forward of the Armenian national futsal team Garegin Mashumyan, who moved to the Moscow’s Spartak, shared his emotions from his debut in the match against Saratov’s Volga.
“First of all, I’d like to thank Spartak for believing in me. I am very glad to be in such a great club,” Mashumyan said.
“This is a big challenge for me. I believe I can help my teammates succeed and make our fans happy.”
Speaking about the language barrier, the attacker said there are no problems in the training process.
"But I find it harder to answer the questions. I make a lot of mistakes, then I start to worry and get nervous. I will improve my language skills so that I can speak Russian as soon as possible,” said the Armenian sportsman.
