Armenian Alpine skier finishes 42nd at Olympic men's slalom
February 22, 2018 - 15:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ashot Karapetyan of Armenia came in the 42nd in the Olympic alpine skiing men's slalom in Pyeongchang on Thursday, February 22, as only 43 skiers out of the 108 sportsmen who started crossed the finishing line.
Andre Myhrer of Sweden, meanwhile, claimed his country’s first men's slalom gold since 1980.
Earlier, Armenia’s Katya Galstyan came in the 71st in the Olympic cross country skiing women's 10km freestyle in Pyeongchang, while Mikayel Mikayelyan finished the 83rd in the 15-kilometer freestyle event.
