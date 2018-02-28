Alternative Energy project involves more rural communities in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) and its general partner VivaCell-MTS continue the installation of outdoor lighting systems in the remote villages of Armenia.

This time, in the framework of the Alternative Energy project, the main streets of the village of Shenik in Armavir province, covering a 1,850 m-long territory, have been illuminated by the installation of 52 LED lights.

Installation of energy-efficient systems is one of the key preconditions of community development. The introduction of energy-efficient technologies reduces financial expenses, makes the community life more vibrant, as well as contributes to a sustainable and clean environment.

VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, the FPWC founder Ruben Khachatryan, Shenik community head Koryun Minasyan and village residents attended the launch of the energy-efficient lighting system.

“There is a big gap between border villages and the capital in terms of the development pace. There are many settlements that need infrastructure. We have been implementing this project for quite a while striving to solve the persisting problems and to ease the communities’ financial burden. In 2017 alone, we managed to launch LED lighting systems in 14 villages of 6 provinces. We are happy to state that we have managed to take steps that facilitate the development of the settlements. After all, illuminated streets are not a privilege of urban communities. It is an elementary condition for civilized living,” said Yirikian.

Compared to regular bulbs, LED lights are more energy-efficient and durable, and can serve for a much longer period, consuming 80% less electricity.

The streets of the village will be illuminated from 21:00 till 02:00 in summer, and from 18:00 till 01:00 in winter. During holidays, illumination will be provided all night long.

The village of Shenik is located in the northwestern part of Armavir province and borders Turkey.