Armenia’s capital among 7 best routes for traveling alone
March 2, 2018 - 14:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - If you want to feel like at home, be fed heavily, showered with compliments and helped in every possible way, go to Yerevan, Teleprogramma.pro says in an article about the seven best destinations for traveling alone.
“You do not need a visa to travel to Armenia; fly from Moscow for about two hours and find yourself in a beautiful and green (if not in deep winter) Yerevan,” the article says.
“Vacationing here is nice and cheap: a room with a private bathroom in a hotel near the city center can cost less than 600 Russian rubles (apx. $11) per day.”
Lunch in a decent restaurant, accompanied by local wine or the famous Armenian brandy will cost from 500 rubles (apx $9), while a cup of magnificent coffee can be purchased for 30 rubles or a little more, the publication says.
However, it adds, travelers won’t be able to feel really alone as everyone will take care of them like their own grandmothers.
