Marcos Pizzelli nets a goal for Kazakhstan’s Aktobe
March 5, 2018 - 12:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Member of the Armenian national team, Brazilian midfielder Marcos Pizzelli scored for Aktobe in the Kazakh club’s friendly match against Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino of Belarus, KazFootball.kz reports.
In May 2008, Pizzelli received Armenian citizenship and became a member of the country's national team.
Pizzelli netted a penalty kick, helping his team end the game in a draw.
Earlier, the Armenia international scored a goal in his Aktobe debut against Georgia’s Shukura.
