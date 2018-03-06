// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Culinary school with Bocuse Institute prowess to open in Armenia

Culinary school with Bocuse Institute prowess to open in Armenia
March 6, 2018 - 14:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Tumo center for creative technologies is planning to open a culinary school in Gyumri, based on the expertise and opportunity of Paul Bocuse Institute of France.

A corresponding proposal was unveiled by the center’s Executive Director Marie Lou Papazian at a meeting with Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan.

The PM hailed the project and expressed confidence that it will succeed, adding that the government is ready to support the implementation of the project.

As reported earlier, France will follow Armenia’s lead and establish a technology education center in Paris, much like the Tumo centers across Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).

 Top stories
Three int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in ArmeniaThree int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in Armenia
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
How two British comedians spent £8,000 in Armenia’s top restaurantHow two British comedians spent £8,000 in Armenia’s top restaurant
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The SmithsonianArmenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The Smithsonian
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world elegance
Armenia one of 10 most popular travel searches among UAE residents
Armenia to offer flights to more European countries
Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Syrian army deploys new Russia-made radar system A 1L122-1E was spotted operating under the Syrian army’s control in one of the extended battleground of the war-torn country.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan under fire for failing to track runners: The Sun Wenger is desperately trying to restore team spirit after his angry stars turned on each other after the 2-1 defeat at the Amex.
Iran, Turkey "firm in fight" against terrorism - speaker Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani said on March 5 that Iran and Turkey proved their firmness in the fight against terrorism.
Candidates Tournament: Bookmakers predict victory for Levon Aronian Several European and Russian bookmakers are predicting victory for Levon Aronian at the Candidates Tournament.