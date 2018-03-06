Culinary school with Bocuse Institute prowess to open in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Tumo center for creative technologies is planning to open a culinary school in Gyumri, based on the expertise and opportunity of Paul Bocuse Institute of France.

A corresponding proposal was unveiled by the center’s Executive Director Marie Lou Papazian at a meeting with Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan.

The PM hailed the project and expressed confidence that it will succeed, adding that the government is ready to support the implementation of the project.

As reported earlier, France will follow Armenia’s lead and establish a technology education center in Paris, much like the Tumo centers across Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).