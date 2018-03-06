Henrikh Mkhitaryan under fire for failing to track runners: The Sun
March 6, 2018 - 18:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is under fire for failing to track runners at Arsenal.
Furious Arsenal stars are stabbing each other in the back over the club’s dreadful run of form.
The blame game in the Arsenal dressing room began after Brighton condemned them to a fourth successive defeat, The Sun says.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is desperately trying to restore team spirit after his angry stars turned on each other after the 2-1 defeat at the Amex.
Mesut Ozil, who recently signed the biggest contract in the history of the club, is in the firing line after another disappearing act.
January signing Mkhitaryan, struggling to find his feet at Arsenal, is under the spotlight for failing to track runners just as he came up short at Manchester United.
He and Ozil together are a soft under-belly which is being exploited by opponents.
Defender Shkodran Mustafi has also been fingered because he always passes the blame on to other players when Arsenal concede goals.
Arsenal have no hope of finishing in the top four of the Premier League and face a tough Europa League clash with Milan on Thursday, Mmarch 8.
Wenger is under massive pressure at Arsenal, but remains hopeful he can still get back into the Champions League if they can go all the way in the Europa.
But without a leader in the side, it appears an uphill task.
