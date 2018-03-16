// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Mkhitaryan looking to Arsenal's Europa League clash vs CSKA

Mkhitaryan looking to Arsenal's Europa League clash vs CSKA
March 16, 2018 - 18:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is looking forward to Arsenal's Europa League quarterfinal match against CSKA Moscow on April 5.

"Moscow calling," the playmaker said in a Facebook post, sharing the Gunners pictures alongside the caption.

All the first legs of the quarterfinal matches will be played on April 5, with the return games taking place on April 12.

The Armenia international endured a difficult 18-month spell under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United before swapping Old Trafford for the Emirates in January as part of the swap deal which saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.

While Sanchez has struggled badly, scoring just once in 10 games, since his high-profile move, Mkhitaryan appears to be thriving in an attack-minded Arsenal side.

The 29-year-old has already provided six assists and scored in consecutive games, including his maiden Arsenal goal in last week’s 2-0 over AC Milan in the Europa League.

Related links:
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Facebook post
 Top stories
Argentine forward Norberto Briasco invited to join Armenia football teamArgentine forward Norberto Briasco invited to join Armenia football team
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
Levon Aronian plays second draw in a row at Candidates TournamentLevon Aronian plays second draw in a row at Candidates Tournament
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang can 'help Arsenal return to winning ways'Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang can 'help Arsenal return to winning ways'
The defender said: “They settled in very well. They are both two outstanding guys. Not only on the pitch, but also personally."
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura MovsisyanReal Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan
The Armenian forward and RSL discussed a contract buyout at various points this winter, but they couldn’t agree to terms.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Real Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura Movsisyan
Armenia’s figure skaters bracing for European Championships
Armenia flag waving at 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony
Henrikh Mkhitaryan bids 'tearful' farewell to Manchester United: source
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Final trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” lands online The trailer showcases all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe leaders, including Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and Black Widow.
Armenian manuscript goes on display in Manchester “The Alchemy of Colour” explores the curious recipes used throughout the centuries to bring vivid colour to manuscripts.
Giant pterodactyl with a wingspan similar to F-16 fighter discovered The creature with a 30 foot wingspan is among six new species of the prehistoric flying reptiles unveiled by a British led team of scientists.
Eight injured in ski-lift accident in Geirgia's Gudauri (video) One of the eight injured has already been discharged from hospital, the Georgian Health Minister David Sergeenko told the media.