Mkhitaryan looking to Arsenal's Europa League clash vs CSKA

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is looking forward to Arsenal's Europa League quarterfinal match against CSKA Moscow on April 5.

"Moscow calling," the playmaker said in a Facebook post, sharing the Gunners pictures alongside the caption.

All the first legs of the quarterfinal matches will be played on April 5, with the return games taking place on April 12.

The Armenia international endured a difficult 18-month spell under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United before swapping Old Trafford for the Emirates in January as part of the swap deal which saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.

While Sanchez has struggled badly, scoring just once in 10 games, since his high-profile move, Mkhitaryan appears to be thriving in an attack-minded Arsenal side.

The 29-year-old has already provided six assists and scored in consecutive games, including his maiden Arsenal goal in last week’s 2-0 over AC Milan in the Europa League.