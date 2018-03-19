Henrikh Mkhitaryan donates car to rehab center for soldiers
March 19, 2018 - 17:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan who currently plays for the English club Arsenal, has donated a car to a rehabilitation center for servicemen in Yerevan.
The playmaker on Monday, March 19 visited the Yerevan State Medical University to meet with wounded and disabled servicemen, the website of the Football Federation reveals.
Accompanied by university rector Armen Muradyan, Mkhitaryan visited the center for the rehabilitation of wounded and disabled servicemen, chatted with the students and those receiving treatment.
Mkhitaryan donated the car he received after being named one of Armenia’s top 10 athletes of 2017 to the center.
Mkhitaryan is Armenia’s UNICEF ambassador.
