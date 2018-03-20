Arthur Abraham vs Patrick Nielson: Winner to challenge world title

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former two-division world titleholder Arthur Abraham and Patrick Nielsen will look to rejuvenate their careers against each other, ESPN reports.

Abraham, a German-Armenian boxer, won world titles at super middleweight and middleweight. He and Nielsen will square off in a scheduled 12-round fight on April 28 at the Baden Arena in Offenburg, Germany, Team Sauerland announced Monday.

"This is a fight neither man can afford to lose," promoter Nisse Sauerland said. "Both men want to get back into world title contention, but only one can come out on top. The winner can be challenging for world titles, while the loser will have a long road back. There is a lot on the line and that guarantees excitement."

After Abraham, 38, of Germany, was soundly outpointed by Chris Eubank Jr. in London in July, he said he would think about retirement after a long, hard career. But Abraham decided to continue fighting.

"After my last fight, I spoke to my coach, Ulli Wegner, and he helped me reach a decision," Abraham said. "I am not ready to retire. There is still more I want to achieve in boxing, and most of all I want to become world champion again. I'm looking forward to fighting Patrick Nielsen, and putting on a good performance for my fans. I know Patrick is a good boxer. This will be a good test for me and a chance to prove I'm ready to challenge for world titles again."

Abraham (46-6, 30 KOs) last held a super middleweight world title in 2016, but lost it by shutout decision in Las Vegas to Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez.

Nielsen (29-2, 14 KOs), a 26-year-old southpaw from Denmark, suffered a fifth-round knockout loss to John Ryder in his last fight in October in London.

"I can't wait for this fight," Nielsen said. "My last fight really put things into perspective. I have made some changes in my training and my personal life, and now, I'm 100 percent focused on boxing. People will see the real Patrick Nielsen on April 28.

"Abraham is still a big name in boxing and a very tough guy. If I can beat him, it shows I can beat a lot of the top guys, and hopefully that will lead to bigger fights. I believe I can beat him. I've got age and speed on my side, and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to win."

Nielsen had three of his first six professional fights in Germany and said he is looking forward to boxing there again. "Germany is like a second home to me," he said. "I used to fight there when I started, so I can't wait to get back there again."