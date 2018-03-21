Armenian grandmaster is the sole leader of European Championship
March 21, 2018 - 12:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Robert Hovhannisyan is the sole leader of the European Individual Chess Championship, currently underway in the Georgian city of Batumi.
Securing victories in all the games that have been played so far, Hovhannisyan has 4.0 points now, with all the other chess players lagging behind at least by half a point.
The championship is organized by the European Chess Union. It was established in 2000 and has since then taken place on a yearly basis. Apart from determining the European champions (absolute and women's), another object of this tournament is to determine a number of players who qualify for the FIDE World Cup and the knockout Women's World Championship.
