Armenia’s capital suitable for traveling with kids, think Russians
March 22, 2018 - 11:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital city of Yerevan is one of the top three popular cities in the CIS space for traveling with children for the spring break, Russian reservation service Tvil.ru reveals, singling out five such destinations.
The rating is based on the analysis of requests and reservation of hotels and apartments during the school holidays from March 24 to April 1.
Minsk (Belarus), Astana (Kazakhstan), Yerevan, Tbilisi (Georgia) and Baku (Azerbaijan) have made it to the list of the top 5 cities popular among Russian families for the reporting period.
Yerevan was also one of the most popular CIS cities among Russian tourists on March 8 and the following long weekend. The Armenian capital is usually a popular destination for both long and short-term trips. The total number of international arrivals in the country grew by 24% in 2017, while tourism expanded by 18.7%.
