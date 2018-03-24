// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Levon Aronian suffers one more defeat at Candidates Tournament

March 24, 2018 - 13:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian lost the round 11 match against Sergey Karjakin of Russia at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament on Friday, March 23.

Fabiano Caruana of the United States leads the tournament with 7.0 points overall, while Aronian has the last spot, having collected just 3.5 points.

The Armenian will face Alexander Grischuk (Russia) in round 12.

The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.

