Armenia’s Aronian abandons list of top 10 chess players of the world
March 24, 2018 - 16:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian dropped six notches in FIDE’s latest rating of chess players worldwide, taking the eleventh spot and not making into the top 10 strongest chess players of the world for the first time in many years.
Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leads the FIDE list.
Aronian is unable to play successfully at the Candidates Tournament currently underway in Berlin, Germany.
The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.
