Yura Movsisyan joins Sweden’s Djurgårdens IF on loan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian forward Yura Movsisyan has joined the Swedish club Djurgårdens IF from Real Salt Lake on a six-month loan with an option for the former to purchase his contract.

“[A] great opportunity to be playing in Sweden and for a great club. Can’t wait to start my new journey,” Movsisyan said in a Facebook post.

The former Designated Player fell out of favor with the American club in the previous season, losing his starting role and expressing his unhappiness with head coach Mike Petke over a lack of playing time in the summer.

According to various reports, the Armenian forward and RSL discussed a contract buyout at various points this winter, but they couldn’t agree to terms.

Movsisyan spent parts of three seasons with RSL last decade, moving to Europe after helping the team win MLS Cup in 2009. He returned to the club on a one-year loan from Spartak Moscow in January 2016, recording nine goals and three assists in 29 appearances in his first season back in Utah. He was permanently acquired by RSL last winter and began last year as the starting striker but shifted to the bench in the summer, tying for the team lead with seven goals in 28 regular season appearances.

The forward used to play for the Armenian national team but has been dropped from the squad for several years now.