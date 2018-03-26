// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Candidates Tournament: Aronian draws round 12 against Grischuk

March 26, 2018 - 15:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 12 match against Alexander Grischuk of Russia at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament on Sunday, March 25.

Fabiano Caruana of the United States and Sergey Karjakin of Russia lead the tournament with 7.0 points each, while Aronian has the last spot, having collected just 4.0 points.

The Armenian will face Caruana in round 13 on Monday.

The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.

