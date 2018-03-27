// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Arsenal players struggle to spell Henrikh Mkhitaryan's name (video)

Arsenal players struggle to spell Henrikh Mkhitaryan's name
 March 27, 2018 - 17:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's new Arsenal teammates have learned quickly how to play alongside the midfielder.

Learning how to spell his name, though, is a bit more tricky, ESPN FC says.

Rob Holding and Ainsley Maitland-Niles both failed miserably at that task when put to the test by the Gunners captain Per Mertesacker in a video to help launch a new "Word Match" game in the Junior Gunners app.

Despite Mertesacker's best attempts to help out, neither Holding nor Maitland-Niles could figure out just where to play the H in the Armenian's name.

They could spell the name of fellow January signing Konstantinos Mavropanos, however, although they came up short on several other different names of club legends and Arsenal Women players.

The Armenia international swapped Manchester United for Arsenal in January as part of a deal which saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.

The 29-year-old has already provided six assists and scored in consecutive games, including his maiden Arsenal goal in the 2-0 over AC Milan in the Europa League.

Related links:
ESPN FC. Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Arsenal teammates struggle to spell his name
 Top stories
Yura Movsisyan joins Sweden’s Djurgårdens IF on loanYura Movsisyan joins Sweden’s Djurgårdens IF on loan
“[A] great opportunity to be playing in Sweden and for a great club. Can’t wait to start my new journey,” Movsisyan said.
Armenia and Estonia play out goalless draw in Yerevan friendlyArmenia and Estonia play out goalless draw in Yerevan friendly
Armenian and Estonian football teams met on Saturday, March 24 in a friendly match that ended with no goals on either side.
Argentine forward Norberto Briasco invited to join Armenia football teamArgentine forward Norberto Briasco invited to join Armenia football team
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
Levon Aronian plays second draw in a row at Candidates TournamentLevon Aronian plays second draw in a row at Candidates Tournament
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia flag waving at 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Arsenal must unite for Arsene Wenger
Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang can 'help Arsenal return to winning ways'
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Syrian forces assault Islamic State hideout near key Deir ez-Zor airbase The combat footage is linked to ongoing clashes between Syrian pro-government forces and IS militants throughout eastern Syria
Armenia Honorary Consulate opens in Chicago Armenia has established an Honorary Consulate in Chicago with a Consular District covering the Midwestern United States.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia opens first Fuzetea corner in Yerevan Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia unveiled its first Fuzetea corner to visitors of Yerevan Mall shopping center on March 25.
Russian military to concede key town in Aleppo to Turkish-backed forces Russian military personnel stationed at a small base in the town of Tal Riffat are to leave it to Turkish-backed forces, reports say.