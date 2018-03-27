Arsenal players struggle to spell Henrikh Mkhitaryan's name

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's new Arsenal teammates have learned quickly how to play alongside the midfielder.

Learning how to spell his name, though, is a bit more tricky, ESPN FC says.

Rob Holding and Ainsley Maitland-Niles both failed miserably at that task when put to the test by the Gunners captain Per Mertesacker in a video to help launch a new "Word Match" game in the Junior Gunners app.

Despite Mertesacker's best attempts to help out, neither Holding nor Maitland-Niles could figure out just where to play the H in the Armenian's name.

They could spell the name of fellow January signing Konstantinos Mavropanos, however, although they came up short on several other different names of club legends and Arsenal Women players.

The Armenia international swapped Manchester United for Arsenal in January as part of a deal which saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.

The 29-year-old has already provided six assists and scored in consecutive games, including his maiden Arsenal goal in the 2-0 over AC Milan in the Europa League.