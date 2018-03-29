Armenia unveils new multi-functional drones at arms fair

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia-made multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicles were unveiled at ArmHiTec-2018, an international exhibition of arms and defence technologies currently underway in Yerevan.

In particular, UAV s BEEB-1800, BEEB-3000, BEEB-3200, S-1 and HREESH drones were introduced on Thursday, March 29.

According to defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan, all the models have already been tested.

HREESH

BEEB

The UAV s BEEB-1800, BEEB-3000, BEEB-3200, S-1 are reconnaissance drones, while HREESH, judging by its characteristics, is an attack UAV.

UL-200

An international fair of armament and defense technology, the ArmHiTec-2018 is this year held on March 29-31 in Armenia, with 30 foreign companies from 14 countries participating. 34 Armenian companies are also represented at the event, as are high-level delegations from 10 countries.