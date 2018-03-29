Armenia unveils new multi-functional drones at arms fair
March 29, 2018 - 14:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia-made multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicles were unveiled at ArmHiTec-2018, an international exhibition of arms and defence technologies currently underway in Yerevan.
In particular, UAV s BEEB-1800, BEEB-3000, BEEB-3200, S-1 and HREESH drones were introduced on Thursday, March 29.
According to defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan, all the models have already been tested.
HREESH
BEEB
The UAV s BEEB-1800, BEEB-3000, BEEB-3200, S-1 are reconnaissance drones, while HREESH, judging by its characteristics, is an attack UAV.
UL-200
An international fair of armament and defense technology, the ArmHiTec-2018 is this year held on March 29-31 in Armenia, with 30 foreign companies from 14 countries participating. 34 Armenian companies are also represented at the event, as are high-level delegations from 10 countries.
Top stories
Yerevan is one of the top three popular cities of the CIS for traveling with children for the spring break, a reservation service says.
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey establishes new bases in northern Iraq The Turkish army was able to take advantage of the recent PKK withdrawal in northern Iraq to move their units into several abandoned areas.
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaurs Paleontologists didn't know much about the early Triassic below the equator before conducting this research.
EU qualifications 'passports' program now includes Armenia, Canada A Council of Europe project to help refugees have their qualifications recognised abroad was extended to include more countries.
Armenia exports grew 40% year-on-year, PM says Armenia’s exports grew 39.9% in the first two months of 2018 against the same period last year, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said.