Former Armenian foreign minister to lecture at Tufts University

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian foreign minister Vartan Oskanian will soon start delivering lectures as a visiting professor at Tufts University, the diplomat said in a Facebook post.

“I was in Los Angeles where I was presenting a series of lectures on conflicts, the right to self-determination, negotiations, as well as foreign policy in general at the University of Southern California,” Oskanian said.

The ex-minister revealed that prior to returning to Yerevan he will be giving a speech on 'Self-determination and international law. Kosovo and Nagorno Karabakh - history of two conflicts' at Harvard Law School on April 12.

“In the upcoming fall semester I will return to Boston to offer a course titled 'The policy of self-determination and secession' at Tufts University,” Oskanian said.

“I am happy to return for some time to the university where I used to study years ago.”