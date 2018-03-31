Former Armenian foreign minister to lecture at Tufts University
March 31, 2018 - 11:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian foreign minister Vartan Oskanian will soon start delivering lectures as a visiting professor at Tufts University, the diplomat said in a Facebook post.
“I was in Los Angeles where I was presenting a series of lectures on conflicts, the right to self-determination, negotiations, as well as foreign policy in general at the University of Southern California,” Oskanian said.
The ex-minister revealed that prior to returning to Yerevan he will be giving a speech on 'Self-determination and international law. Kosovo and Nagorno Karabakh - history of two conflicts' at Harvard Law School on April 12.
“In the upcoming fall semester I will return to Boston to offer a course titled 'The policy of self-determination and secession' at Tufts University,” Oskanian said.
“I am happy to return for some time to the university where I used to study years ago.”
Top stories
Wildberries is planning to enter the Armenian market in 2018, Vladislav Bakalchuk, co-owner of the company, has said.
Yerevan is one of the top three popular cities of the CIS for traveling with children for the spring break, a reservation service says.
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
Partner news
Latest news
Number of tourists visiting Armenia tripled in past 10 years The number of tourist arrivals to Armenia has nearly tripled in the past 10 years, the chairwoman of the state tourism committee said.
First bitcoin ATM Installed in Georgia A new automated teller machine now offers Georgians a fast and easy way to buy and sell bitcoin and litecoin.
Armenia appoints new ambassadors to France, Israel President Serzh Sargsyan has appointed Hasmik Tolmajyan and Armen Smbatyan as Armenia’s ambassadors to France and Israel.
Swiss dump their rubbish in France to avoid taxes The furtive dumpers are driven by a steep bin bag tax that the Swiss government imposed in 2012 to cover the cost of refuse disposal.