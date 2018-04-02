Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Arsenal’s Player of Month for February
April 2, 2018 - 13:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been named the Player of Month for February by Arsenal fans.
The playmaker was handed the award prior to the Gunners’ clash against Stoke City on Sunday, April 1, in which the London side secured victory with a score of 3:0.
“Very glad with the win and with my player of the month award. Thank you all,” Mkhitaryan said in a tweet.
The Armenia international swapped Manchester United for Arsenal in January as part of a deal which saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.
The 29-year-old has already provided six assists and scored in consecutive games, including his maiden Arsenal goal in the 2-0 over AC Milan in the Europa League.
