Levon Aronian draws round 3 game against Viswanathan Anand
April 3, 2018 - 16:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leading Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 3 game against India’s Viswanathan Anand at the Grenke Chess Classic, currently underway in Germany.
Aronian won the 2017 edition of the tournament last year.
After having won his two opening round clashes, Russia’s Nikita Vitiugov drew his third-round battle against Arkadij Naiditsch (Azerbaijan) in the third round on Sunday, April 1.
Vitiugov and Maxime Vachier-lagrave currently share the lead.
Aronian currently has 2.0 points, having earlier drawn the round 1 match and won the round 2 game.
The Armenian will face former world champion, Indian grandmaster Hou Yifan of China in round 4.
