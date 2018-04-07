Aronian, Carlsen draw Grenke Chess Classic round 6
April 7, 2018 - 10:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leading Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 6 game against reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway) at the Grenke Chess Classic, currently underway in Germany.
Aronian won the 2017 edition of the tournament last year.
Fabiano Caruana of the United States, Nikita Vitiugov and Vachier-Lagrave lead the tournament with 4.0 points each.
With three rounds still to go, Aronian shares the 4-5th spots with Carlsen as both have collected 3.5 points.
The Armenian will face Vitiugov in Round 7.
The Grenke Chess Classic is a 10-player round robin held in Karlsruhe (rounds 1-3) and Baden-Baden (rounds 4-9), Germany, The time control is 100 minutes for 40 moves, then 50 minutes for 20 moves and then 15 minutes to finish the game, with a 30-second increment from move 1. Draw offers before move 40 are not allowed.
Photo. Maria Emelianova/Chess.com
