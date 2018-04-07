// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Aronian, Carlsen draw Grenke Chess Classic round 6

Aronian, Carlsen draw Grenke Chess Classic round 6
April 7, 2018 - 10:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leading Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 6 game against reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway) at the Grenke Chess Classic, currently underway in Germany.

Aronian won the 2017 edition of the tournament last year.

Fabiano Caruana of the United States, Nikita Vitiugov and Vachier-Lagrave lead the tournament with 4.0 points each.

With three rounds still to go, Aronian shares the 4-5th spots with Carlsen as both have collected 3.5 points.

The Armenian will face Vitiugov in Round 7.

The Grenke Chess Classic is a 10-player round robin held in Karlsruhe (rounds 1-3) and Baden-Baden (rounds 4-9), Germany, The time control is 100 minutes for 40 moves, then 50 minutes for 20 moves and then 15 minutes to finish the game, with a 30-second increment from move 1. Draw offers before move 40 are not allowed.

Photo. Maria Emelianova/Chess.com
 Top stories
Yura Movsisyan joins Sweden’s Djurgårdens IF on loanYura Movsisyan joins Sweden’s Djurgårdens IF on loan
“[A] great opportunity to be playing in Sweden and for a great club. Can’t wait to start my new journey,” Movsisyan said.
Armenia and Estonia play out goalless draw in Yerevan friendlyArmenia and Estonia play out goalless draw in Yerevan friendly
Armenian and Estonian football teams met on Saturday, March 24 in a friendly match that ended with no goals on either side.
Argentine forward Norberto Briasco invited to join Armenia football teamArgentine forward Norberto Briasco invited to join Armenia football team
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
Levon Aronian plays second draw in a row at Candidates TournamentLevon Aronian plays second draw in a row at Candidates Tournament
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia flag waving at 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Arsenal must unite for Arsene Wenger
Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang can 'help Arsenal return to winning ways'
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
5 local favorites in the Armenian capital: iNews This former Soviet city is older than Rome and is full of ancient and modern culture interacting in interesting ways.
Sargsyan hails Armenian community of Argentina at meeting with Pope "We are very grateful to the Armenian community in Argentina, we have a true community of ambassadors," said Sargsyan.
World’s best banknote revealed Switzerland’s 10-franc bill was named best banknote of 2017 to give the Swiss National Bank its second consecutive win.
Armenian armed forces hold unplanned drills According to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the exercises were unprecedented in terms of the suddenness of operations.