Armenia's Levon Aronian finishes 3-5th at Grenke Chess Classic

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leading Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 9 game against German player Matthias Blübaum at the Grenke Chess Classic.

Aronian won the 2017 edition of the tournament last year.

Fabiano Caruana of the United States, who earlier won the Candidates Tournament, secured a victory in Germany too, collecting a total of 6.0 points. Closely following him was world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway with 5.5 points.

According to the final results, Aronian shares the 3-5th spots with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France and Nikita Vitiugov of Russia, as all three have collected 5.0 points each.