Vardan Minasyan re-appointed Armenia football team boss

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former chief coach of the Armenian national football team Vardan Minasyan was re-appointed in the position on Tuesday, April 10.

The issue was discussed a meeting of the executive body of the Football Federation of Armenia.

Days earlier, chief coach of the Armenian national team Artur Petrosyan submitted his resignation after a meeting with the head of the Football Federation Ruben Hayrapetyan.

Minasyan led Armenia to a record 3rd-place finish in Euro 2012 qualifications, where Armenia scored 22 goals, in his first qualification cycle. He was also the longest serving manager of the Armenian national squad to date and has the best match record of all the former managers of the national team.[1] When he resigned in October 2013 after the FIFA 2014 qualifications, Armenia was ranked #38 by FIFA, the highest rank in the Armenian national team's history.