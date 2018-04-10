Vardan Minasyan re-appointed Armenia football team boss
April 10, 2018 - 17:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former chief coach of the Armenian national football team Vardan Minasyan was re-appointed in the position on Tuesday, April 10.
The issue was discussed a meeting of the executive body of the Football Federation of Armenia.
Days earlier, chief coach of the Armenian national team Artur Petrosyan submitted his resignation after a meeting with the head of the Football Federation Ruben Hayrapetyan.
Minasyan led Armenia to a record 3rd-place finish in Euro 2012 qualifications, where Armenia scored 22 goals, in his first qualification cycle. He was also the longest serving manager of the Armenian national squad to date and has the best match record of all the former managers of the national team.[1] When he resigned in October 2013 after the FIFA 2014 qualifications, Armenia was ranked #38 by FIFA, the highest rank in the Armenian national team's history.
Top stories
“[A] great opportunity to be playing in Sweden and for a great club. Can’t wait to start my new journey,” Movsisyan said.
Armenian and Estonian football teams met on Saturday, March 24 in a friendly match that ended with no goals on either side.
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Syrian army readies for Damascus offensive despite Trump’s threats Both of these southern Damascus districts are nearly under the Islamic State’s full control, making them a top priority for the Syrian army.
Experts urge a new framework to diagnose Alzheimer's disease Experts urged a new framework to diagnose Alzheimer's disease using biological clues, rather than symptoms of memory loss.
Erdogan rejects Russian proposal to return Afrin to Syria Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 10 criticized the proposal of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Science may have figured out why humans have eyebrows The new a digital model of a fossil skull, thought to be between 125,000 and 300,000 years old, of an extinct species.