Karabakh soldier wounded in Azerbaijan's fire
April 25, 2018 - 20:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) soldier, Martun Kherunts (b. 1998) was wounded in Azerbaijan's crossborder fire on Wednesday, April 25.
According to Artsakh's Defense Army, the serviceman's life is out of danger.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
